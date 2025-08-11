Air India Flight AI2455: A Harrowing Journey Saved by Skilled Piloting
An Air India flight carrying senior Congress leader K C Venugopal and other MPs from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi was diverted to Chennai due to a technical issue and turbulent weather, narrowly avoiding a runway collision. The incident highlights concerns over airline safety and the role of pilot skill in crisis situations.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal reported a near-tragic incident involving an Air India flight he was aboard. The aircraft, traveling from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi, had to divert to Chennai due to a technical issue.
The crisis escalated after the plane suffered unprecedented turbulence. An hour post-takeoff, a flight signal fault forced the diversion. Venugopal described a tense moment when another aircraft was reportedly on the scheduled runway.
Air India clarified that the diversion was precautionary because of technical concerns and poor weather. The air traffic control at Chennai initiated a go-around on their initial landing attempt. The airline emphasized that safety protocols were adhered to throughout the ordeal.
