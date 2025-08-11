Left Menu

Close Call: Air India's Flight AI2455's Mid-Air Drama

A recent Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi, carrying senior Congress leader K C Venugopal and other MPs, faced a close call due to technical issues and turbulence. Diverted to Chennai, the pilots executed a safe landing despite challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 08:49 IST
Close Call: Air India's Flight AI2455's Mid-Air Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal, onboard Air India's AI2455, recounted how the flight narrowly avoided disaster. The journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi on Sunday turned precarious due to unexpected turbulence and a technical glitch, leading to its diversion to Chennai.

Passengers, including numerous MPs, experienced a tense two-hour airborne wait as the aircraft circled the Chennai airport. A critical moment on the initial landing attempt saw the plane lift off again to prevent a collision with another aircraft reportedly on the same runway.

Air India clarified the diversion was precautionary due to suspected technical issues and adverse weather, emphasizing safety throughout. The incident prompts calls for an investigation by Indian aviation authorities.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025