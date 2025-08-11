Close Call: Air India's Flight AI2455's Mid-Air Drama

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal, onboard Air India's AI2455, recounted how the flight narrowly avoided disaster. The journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi on Sunday turned precarious due to unexpected turbulence and a technical glitch, leading to its diversion to Chennai.

Passengers, including numerous MPs, experienced a tense two-hour airborne wait as the aircraft circled the Chennai airport. A critical moment on the initial landing attempt saw the plane lift off again to prevent a collision with another aircraft reportedly on the same runway.

Air India clarified the diversion was precautionary due to suspected technical issues and adverse weather, emphasizing safety throughout. The incident prompts calls for an investigation by Indian aviation authorities.