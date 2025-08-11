Left Menu

India Expands Export Strategy Amid US Tariffs

India is enhancing its export strategy amidst US-imposed tariffs, targeting 50 countries in regions like the Middle East and Africa. The commerce ministry is focusing on export diversification, import substitution, and export competitiveness to boost trade, with detailed analysis underway for each pillar.

The Indian government is strategizing to bolster its export sector, particularly targeting 50 countries across regions, including the Middle East and Africa. This initiative comes in response to heavy tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods, an official announced on Monday.

These targeted countries are significant, as they constitute nearly 90 percent of India's export activities. The commerce ministry has outlined four key objectives: export diversification, import substitution, and enhancing export competitiveness. Each is undergoing a thorough analysis, with efforts tailored on a product-by-product basis.

Previously focusing on 20 countries, the ministry has expanded its reach to an additional 30 nations. Despite global economic challenges, India's exports in June held steady at USD 35.14 billion, while the trade deficit reached a four-month low of USD 18.78 billion. From April to June 2025-26, exports rose by 1.92 percent, amounting to USD 112.17 billion, with imports increasing by 4.24 percent, totaling USD 179.44 billion.

