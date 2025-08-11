Heightened Security Alert at Kempegowda Airport: Passengers Advised to Arrive Early
Bangalore International Airport Limited has alerted passengers about potential delays at Kempegowda International Airport due to increased security measures during Independence Day week. Travelers are advised to allow extra time for security checks and consult their airlines for any specific guidelines.
Kempegowda International Airport, managed by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), has urged passengers to allocate extra time for security checks. This announcement comes amid an anticipated rise in traveler volumes during the Independence Day festivities.
The advisory highlights the implementation of intensified security protocols in August, leading to potential processing delays. BIAL emphasizes the importance of planning ahead to assure a smooth airport experience.
Travelers are also recommended to verify any specific instructions from their airlines. This proactive approach by BIAL aims to alleviate the impact of heightened security measures on passenger flow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
