Heightened Security Alert at Kempegowda Airport: Passengers Advised to Arrive Early

Kempegowda International Airport, managed by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), has urged passengers to allocate extra time for security checks. This announcement comes amid an anticipated rise in traveler volumes during the Independence Day festivities.

The advisory highlights the implementation of intensified security protocols in August, leading to potential processing delays. BIAL emphasizes the importance of planning ahead to assure a smooth airport experience.

Travelers are also recommended to verify any specific instructions from their airlines. This proactive approach by BIAL aims to alleviate the impact of heightened security measures on passenger flow.

