Vijeyta: From Kolkata's Lanes to UAE Billionaire - The Inspiring Journey Unveiled
The biopic 'Vijeyta' reveals the incredible story of Dr Rajesh K Agarwal, chronicling his rise from humble beginnings in Kolkata to becoming a renowned UAE billionaire and advocate for sustainability. Directed by Rajiv S Ruia, the film portrays his trials, business challenges, and philanthropic pursuits premiered on its striking poster.
- Country:
- India
The eagerly anticipated biopic 'Vijeyta' has rolled out its official poster, providing the first glance at Dr Rajesh K Agarwal's remarkable story. Dr Agarwal, originally from Kolkata, climbed the societal ladder to establish himself as a UAE billionaire and a global sustainability advocate. His life journey is now the focus of a film directed by Rajiv S Ruia and produced under RKG Movies.
Starring a lineup including Ravi Bhatia, Gyan Prakash, and Bharati Awasthi, 'Vijeyta' promises to deliver a gripping tale. With a screenplay by Sandeep Nath, the film navigates through personal triumphs juxtaposed with intense business rivalries and underworld threats. The newly released poster compellingly portrays the theme, 'Zero to Hero: A Real Life Journey', encapsulating the protagonist's triumph over chaos.
Beyond his business acumen, Dr Agarwal is deeply committed to philanthropy, emphasizing education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability. His ethos reflects on maintaining a legacy above luxury, embodying ethics as an integral part of profitability and transformation. The film set for release on September 19, 2025, promises to inspire with its rich narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kolkata's Durga Puja Pandals Spotlight Indian Valor and Historic Theater Icon
Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Kolkata and Jamtara: Four Arrested
Cracks Halt Kolkata Metro Services as Safety Precaution
Bipartisan Efforts to Counter China's Global Influence Amid Trade Tensions
Kolkata's Historic Edifice Declines: A Tragedy Averted