Vijeyta: From Kolkata's Lanes to UAE Billionaire - The Inspiring Journey Unveiled

The eagerly anticipated biopic 'Vijeyta' has rolled out its official poster, providing the first glance at Dr Rajesh K Agarwal's remarkable story. Dr Agarwal, originally from Kolkata, climbed the societal ladder to establish himself as a UAE billionaire and a global sustainability advocate. His life journey is now the focus of a film directed by Rajiv S Ruia and produced under RKG Movies.

Starring a lineup including Ravi Bhatia, Gyan Prakash, and Bharati Awasthi, 'Vijeyta' promises to deliver a gripping tale. With a screenplay by Sandeep Nath, the film navigates through personal triumphs juxtaposed with intense business rivalries and underworld threats. The newly released poster compellingly portrays the theme, 'Zero to Hero: A Real Life Journey', encapsulating the protagonist's triumph over chaos.

Beyond his business acumen, Dr Agarwal is deeply committed to philanthropy, emphasizing education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability. His ethos reflects on maintaining a legacy above luxury, embodying ethics as an integral part of profitability and transformation. The film set for release on September 19, 2025, promises to inspire with its rich narrative.

