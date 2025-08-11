Adani Group Fortifies Aviation Ambitions with ITPL Acquisition

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL), collaborating with Prime Aero Services LLP through Horizon Aero Solutions Limited, has finalized the acquisition of a 100% stake in Indamer Technics Private Limited (ITPL), according to a company announcement on Monday. Horizon Aero is a joint venture, equally shared between ADSTL and Prime Aero, which is owned by Prajay Patel, director of Indamer Technics.

Situated strategically in Nagpur's MIHAN Special Economic Zone (SEZ), ITPL has developed an advanced greenfield facility sprawling 30 acres. This site can host 15 aircraft bays across 10 hangars.

Approved by aviation authorities including DGCA and FAA, ITPL provides a full range of MRO services such as Lease Return Checks, Heavy C-Checks, Structural Repairs, and Aircraft Painting for prominent Indian and international clients.

Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airports, emphasized the acquisition's role in fortifying India's MRO standing amid burgeoning passenger traffic, aiming to make the country a global MRO nexus. Highlighting a commitment to creating an all-encompassing aviation services ecosystem, Adani expressed determination in shaping the industry's future.

This acquisition signifies a pivotal advancement in Adani Defence & Aerospace's mission to offer comprehensive MRO solutions to commercial and defense aviation sectors, says Ashish Rajvanshi, the CEO. The strategic Nagpur location enhances Adani's national footprint and potential for business expansion.

Prajay Patel, from Indamer Technics and Prime Aero, expressed enthusiasm in collaborating with Adani Defence & Aerospace to elevate Indamer Technics' operations, combining engineering prowess with substantial infrastructure and investment resources.

The Adani Group is distinguished in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced defense products, underlining its commitment to bolstering India's aviation sector. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)