China's Ambitious Xinjiang-Tibet Railway Near India Border

China plans to construct a significant railway linking Xinjiang and Tibet, running near India's border. This ambitious project aims to create a 5,000 km rail framework centered on Lhasa by 2035. The railway, posing various engineering challenges, highlights China's strategic infrastructure development, amid improving Sino-Indian relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:29 IST
China's Ambitious Xinjiang-Tibet Railway Near India Border
  • Country:
  • China

China is gearing up to embark on a major railway construction project connecting Xinjiang and Tibet, with significant portions of the line skirting the strategically sensitive Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India. This initiative is part of China's broader efforts to bolster its infrastructure capabilities across challenging terrains.

Expected to commence this year, the project will be overseen by the newly established Xinjiang-Tibet Railway Company (XTRC), backed by 95 billion yuan in initial capital. This ambitious railway aims to establish a comprehensive 5,000 km rail framework centered on Lhasa by 2035, underscoring its strategic significance in a region with sparse infrastructure.

The construction poses numerous challenges, given the harsh environmental conditions of the Tibetan Plateau. With temperatures dropping to -40 degrees Celsius and oxygen levels significantly lower than other regions, the project will test engineering limits. This comes amid warming relations between China and India, following recent diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

