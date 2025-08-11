Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Life at Visakhapatnam Station

A fatal bus accident at Visakhapatnam bus stand resulted in the death of a 45-year-old woman, identified as Mutthyalamma, from Vizianagaram district. The APSRTC bus lost control and rammed into the platform, causing another person minor injuries. Investigations into the cause are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:01 IST
Woman
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded at the Visakhapatnam bus stand on Monday when a 45-year-old woman from Vizianagaram district was killed instantly as an APSRTC bus lost control and rammed into platform number 24.

The victim has been identified as Mutthyalamma. In addition to her death, another individual suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, examining factors such as driver negligence and vehicle malfunction to determine the causes of the crash, with a case being registered in connection to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

