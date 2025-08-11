Red Lines and Trade Tensions: Navigating US-India Trade Ties

In a critical trade negotiation phase, India has taken an uncompromising stand against US demands to open its agri and dairy sectors, despite the US imposing high tariffs on Indian goods.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed this issue, indicating India's willingness to address unwarranted use of US soil for nuclear threats by Pakistani officials.

Amid growing tensions, the Indian government is strategically engaging in export diversification and seeking newer trade partnerships, while reaffirming its longstanding ties with the US on shared democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)