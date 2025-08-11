Left Menu

Kangra Valley Railway Line: Heritage Transformation in Progress

The Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow-gauge railway line in Kangra Valley is undergoing modernization with a gauge conversion project underway. The historic line, known for its scenic beauty and engineering marvels, is being surveyed for transformation to broad gauge to enhance connectivity and socio-economic benefits for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:29 IST
Kangra Valley Railway Line: Heritage Transformation in Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The historic Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow-gauge railway line in India is poised for modernization. Efforts are underway to convert it to broad gauge, a move aimed at enhancing connectivity and socio-economic benefits across the region.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to Rajya Sabha MP Indu Bala Goswami, confirming that survey work for the conversion is ongoing. A Detailed Project Report is being prepared, to be shared with Himachal Pradesh for their inputs. Final approval would require nods from NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Finance.

Built between 1926 and 1929, the Kangra Valley Railway is an engineering marvel. Known for its breathtaking views, it spans 164 km, featuring over 990 bridges, two tunnels, and 500 curves. Modernization could potentially increase accessibility to religious and tourist attractions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025