Kangra Valley Railway Line: Heritage Transformation in Progress

The historic Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow-gauge railway line in India is poised for modernization. Efforts are underway to convert it to broad gauge, a move aimed at enhancing connectivity and socio-economic benefits across the region.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to Rajya Sabha MP Indu Bala Goswami, confirming that survey work for the conversion is ongoing. A Detailed Project Report is being prepared, to be shared with Himachal Pradesh for their inputs. Final approval would require nods from NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Finance.

Built between 1926 and 1929, the Kangra Valley Railway is an engineering marvel. Known for its breathtaking views, it spans 164 km, featuring over 990 bridges, two tunnels, and 500 curves. Modernization could potentially increase accessibility to religious and tourist attractions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)