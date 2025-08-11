Tragedy Strikes: Temple Visit Turns Fatal for Ten Women in Pune Gorge Accident

In a tragic turn of events on Monday, a temple journey in Pune district ended in catastrophe as ten women lost their lives and 30 others were injured. The accident occurred when a pick-up van, carrying over 40 passengers, veered off the road and plummeted into a gorge after failing to climb an incline due to possible overloading.

The victims, mostly women and children from Papalwadi village, were en route to the Shree Kshetra Mahadev Kundeshwar Temple in Khed tehsil, marking a significant day in the Shravan month. The vehicle plunged 25 to 30 feet near Pait village, causing widespread tragedy and prompting immediate local response and police alert.

In the aftermath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, offering Rs 2 lakh in ex-gratia compensation to each deceased's family from the PM's National Relief Fund. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced Rs 4 lakh aid per family. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar instructed local authorities to ensure free medical treatment for the injured.