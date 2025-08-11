Tragic Ambulance Accident on NH19 Claims Three Lives

A tragic accident took place on National Highway 19 on Monday morning, where an ambulance carrying a deceased person collided with a stationary truck, leading to three fatalities and six injuries. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and involved Varun Kumar's family members traveling from Delhi to Begusarai.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik reported that the vehicle, carrying nine individuals including the deceased's wife and elder sister, crashed after the driver allegedly fell asleep. Unfortunately, Neetu, Baby Kumari, and the driver, Ajit, lost their lives in this devastating event.

The injured are currently receiving medical care in Varanasi as the investigation continues. Police highlight the dangers of driver fatigue, cautioning the public to be vigilant, especially on long journeys. This tragic event underscores the necessity of stringent road safety measures.