Tragic Ambulance Accident on NH19 Claims Three Lives

An ambulance transporting a body from Delhi to Begusarai collided with a parked truck on National Highway 19, resulting in three fatalities and six injuries. The victims included Varun Kumar's wife and sister, while the driver succumbed to injuries later. Police attribute the cause to driver fatigue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident took place on National Highway 19 on Monday morning, where an ambulance carrying a deceased person collided with a stationary truck, leading to three fatalities and six injuries. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and involved Varun Kumar's family members traveling from Delhi to Begusarai.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik reported that the vehicle, carrying nine individuals including the deceased's wife and elder sister, crashed after the driver allegedly fell asleep. Unfortunately, Neetu, Baby Kumari, and the driver, Ajit, lost their lives in this devastating event.

The injured are currently receiving medical care in Varanasi as the investigation continues. Police highlight the dangers of driver fatigue, cautioning the public to be vigilant, especially on long journeys. This tragic event underscores the necessity of stringent road safety measures.

