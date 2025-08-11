Left Menu

Heightened Security at Delhi Metro and Airports Ahead of Independence Day

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has intensified security at Delhi Metro stations and airports ahead of Independence Day. Commuters are advised to arrive early as checks may take longer. This response is due to security alerts over potential threats, with increased manpower and intelligence efforts in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:55 IST
Heightened Security at Delhi Metro and Airports Ahead of Independence Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) announced on Monday that security measures have been increased at Delhi Metro stations and at all airports under its jurisdiction across the country. Travelers are advised to reach their destinations early, as enhanced security checks could delay commuter flow.

This advisory comes ahead of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 15, prompting the force to issue a heightened security alert through social media channels. The CISF is responsible for guarding 69 civilian airports across India, as well as the extensive network of the Delhi Metro.

A senior CISF officer revealed to PTI that both security and intelligence agencies, including the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, have circulated warnings related to potential threats. Consequently, the deployment of uniformed personnel and plainclothes intelligence officers has increased to ensure enhanced vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025