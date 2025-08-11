Heightened Security at Delhi Metro and Airports Ahead of Independence Day

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) announced on Monday that security measures have been increased at Delhi Metro stations and at all airports under its jurisdiction across the country. Travelers are advised to reach their destinations early, as enhanced security checks could delay commuter flow.

This advisory comes ahead of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 15, prompting the force to issue a heightened security alert through social media channels. The CISF is responsible for guarding 69 civilian airports across India, as well as the extensive network of the Delhi Metro.

A senior CISF officer revealed to PTI that both security and intelligence agencies, including the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, have circulated warnings related to potential threats. Consequently, the deployment of uniformed personnel and plainclothes intelligence officers has increased to ensure enhanced vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)