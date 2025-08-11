Left Menu

India's Road to Global Automative Leadership: Gadkari's Vision for Alternative Fuels

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his belief that India will soon lead the global automobile sector through innovation in alternative fuels like ethanol and hydrogen. He emphasized the socioeconomic benefits of this shift, including economic growth, job creation, and pollution reduction, as well as aiming to transform India into an energy exporter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:55 IST
India's Road to Global Automative Leadership: Gadkari's Vision for Alternative Fuels
Nitin Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari stated on Monday that India is on the verge of becoming the world's leading nation in the automobile sector, thanks to significant research and advancements in alternative fuels such as ethanol and hydrogen.

Addressing a gathering on the 10th anniversary of World Biofuel Day in India, organized by Praj Industries, Gadkari highlighted the country's progress in alternative fuels as pivotal to an impending global transformation attributed to India. The minister pointed out that India currently holds the third position globally but is poised to ascend to number one, driven by its alternative fuel endeavors.

Gadkari underlined the extensive socio-economic benefits of achieving this goal, including economic expansion, job creation, and reduced pollution, while reducing dependency on energy imports. The minister also stressed the importance of diversifying agriculture toward energy sectors to increase agriculture's GDP contribution and make India economically self-reliant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025