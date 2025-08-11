India's Road to Global Automative Leadership: Gadkari's Vision for Alternative Fuels
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his belief that India will soon lead the global automobile sector through innovation in alternative fuels like ethanol and hydrogen. He emphasized the socioeconomic benefits of this shift, including economic growth, job creation, and pollution reduction, as well as aiming to transform India into an energy exporter.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari stated on Monday that India is on the verge of becoming the world's leading nation in the automobile sector, thanks to significant research and advancements in alternative fuels such as ethanol and hydrogen.
Addressing a gathering on the 10th anniversary of World Biofuel Day in India, organized by Praj Industries, Gadkari highlighted the country's progress in alternative fuels as pivotal to an impending global transformation attributed to India. The minister pointed out that India currently holds the third position globally but is poised to ascend to number one, driven by its alternative fuel endeavors.
Gadkari underlined the extensive socio-economic benefits of achieving this goal, including economic expansion, job creation, and reduced pollution, while reducing dependency on energy imports. The minister also stressed the importance of diversifying agriculture toward energy sectors to increase agriculture's GDP contribution and make India economically self-reliant.
