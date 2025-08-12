India's Economic Triumph: A Response to Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark
Countering US President Donald Trump's 'dead economy' remarks, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu highlights India's rapid economic progress, emphasizing reforms since 1991. Naidu praises India's strong global relations under PM Modi, asserting the nation's emergence as a powerful entity defying critics' skepticism.
In a response to President Donald Trump's characterizations of India's economy as 'dead,' Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu defended the nation by asserting its position as the fastest-growing economy globally. Naidu emphasized India's resilience and swift economic reforms since 1991 as pivotal drivers of its current economic momentum.
Speaking in Vijayawada during the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Naidu remarked that though India was once perceived as a poor nation, it now emerges as a significant global power. He noted that temporary external pressures, such as taxes or duties imposed on India, are mere illusions that cannot hinder the country's historical progress.
Highlighting India's peaceful yet strong foreign policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu underscored the nation's amicable global stance while maintaining a robust defense capability. He pointed to India's economic ascent from the 11th to the fourth largest globally, capturing the essence of Modi's strategic leadership.
