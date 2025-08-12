Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

India and Singapore are finalizing 10 agreements in areas like advanced technology and connectivity, and are exploring projects such as an undersea cable for solar energy and exports of green ammonia. These initiatives coincide with Singapore PM Lawrence Wong's likely visit, and aim to strengthen bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 06:08 IST
India and Singapore are on the verge of finalizing around 10 memorandums of understanding focusing on areas such as advanced technology, skilling, and digitization. These discussions are part of a larger strategic meeting scheduled this week involving top ministers from both nations.

A significant proposal on the table includes laying an undersea cable to carry solar energy and provide data connectivity between India and Singapore. This ambitious project is being discussed alongside the potential export of green ammonia and green hydrogen from India to Singapore.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is expected to visit India next month, following these preparatory talks at the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable in New Delhi, where ministers from both countries will discuss strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership established during PM Modi's visit last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

