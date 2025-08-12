Left Menu

Miraculous Escape in Montana: Plane Crashes into Parked Aircraft Without Major Harm

A Socata TBM 700 turboprop crashed while landing at Kalispell City Airport, Montana, striking parked aircraft and triggering fires, but causing no major injuries. Carrying four passengers, the single-engine plane lost control before colliding with several planes, leading to minor injuries and extinguished fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalispell | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:40 IST
Miraculous Escape in Montana: Plane Crashes into Parked Aircraft Without Major Harm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A single-engine plane crash at Kalispell City Airport in Montana narrowly avoided tragedy on Monday, as the aircraft struck multiple parked planes upon landing, igniting fires but causing no major injuries, authorities reported.

The Socata TBM 700 turboprop, coming from Pullman, Washington, lost control during its 2 pm landing attempt, according to Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio and the FAA. The crash set off fires in nearby planes, which spread to a grassy area before being extinguished.

Despite the dramatic scene, all four passengers managed to exit the plane safely, with only minor injuries reported. The incident serves as a reminder of similar incidents in general aviation, as noted by aviation safety consultant Jeff Guzzetti.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025