Miraculous Escape in Montana: Plane Crashes into Parked Aircraft Without Major Harm

A single-engine plane crash at Kalispell City Airport in Montana narrowly avoided tragedy on Monday, as the aircraft struck multiple parked planes upon landing, igniting fires but causing no major injuries, authorities reported.

The Socata TBM 700 turboprop, coming from Pullman, Washington, lost control during its 2 pm landing attempt, according to Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio and the FAA. The crash set off fires in nearby planes, which spread to a grassy area before being extinguished.

Despite the dramatic scene, all four passengers managed to exit the plane safely, with only minor injuries reported. The incident serves as a reminder of similar incidents in general aviation, as noted by aviation safety consultant Jeff Guzzetti.