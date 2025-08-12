UK Markets Rise Amid U.S.-China Tariff Truce and Economic Data Insights
The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 rose by 0.3% as a U.S.-China tariff truce boosted investor sentiment. Spirax led gains with a 13% surge, while the UK housing sector rose with Bellway's positive outlook. Economic data showed a softening job market, with persistent wage growth causing caution around interest rate cuts.
The UK's blue-chip index experienced gains on Tuesday, influenced by an extended U.S.-China tariff truce that positively impacted investor sentiment. Markets also focused on key economic data releases throughout the day.
At 0947 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% with the midcap index remaining steady. A 90-day extension to the tariff truce between the world's largest economies temporarily allayed concerns over global trade, postponing potential triple-digit duties on Chinese exports to the U.S., which would have been damaging.
In the UK market, Spirax soared 13%, setting the pace on the blue-chip index, following an optimistic forecast for organic sales growth. Bellway recorded a 1.4% rise, expected to construct more homes in the new financial year, enhancing the housing sector index by 0.7%.
Atalaya Mining Copper saw a 7.1% uplift after increasing its copper production outlook for 2025, boosting the industrial metal miners index by 0.5%. Economic data highlighted a continued softening in Britain's job market with a decrease in payrolls for the sixth month and declining vacancies. Nonetheless, robust wage growth highlighted the Bank of England's cautious stance on interest rate reductions.
In light of a hiring slump and potential inflation pressures, the figures suggested a steady cooling in the labor market, although less sharp than before. Investors are now eyeing U.S. inflation data anticipating reflections of tariff-induced cost pressures as businesses pass costs to consumers. Domestically, the technology sector fell by 0.7%, with gambling firm Entain dropping 3.6% despite positive profit forecasts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Euro Zone Bond Markets React to Policy Meetings and Economic Data
Global Markets Juggle Earnings, Tariffs, and Economic Data
Global Markets Tense Amid Economic Data and Trade Deals
Investors Brace for Economic Data and Fed Decision Amid Tech Earnings
Market Shows Resilience Amid Economic Data Surprises