Tourists Injured in Ramban Highway Accident

A tragic road accident unfolded in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring at least 12 tourists hailing from Uttar Pradesh. Their vehicle overturned alongside the Jammu-Srinagar highway, officials reported on Tuesday.

The tourists were en route to Kashmir, having paid homage at the prestigious Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in the Reasi district of Katra. The misfortune struck at Dalwas, part of the perilous Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Emergency services promptly evacuated all injured individuals to the hospital. Authorities assured that their conditions remain stable, ending a disruptive journey with hopes for quick recovery.

