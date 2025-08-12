Left Menu

Tourists Injured in Ramban Highway Accident

A road accident in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in injuries to at least 12 tourists from Uttar Pradesh. Their vehicle overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The tourists had visited the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and were heading to Kashmir. All injured are stable, receiving hospital care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:01 IST
A tragic road accident unfolded in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring at least 12 tourists hailing from Uttar Pradesh. Their vehicle overturned alongside the Jammu-Srinagar highway, officials reported on Tuesday.

The tourists were en route to Kashmir, having paid homage at the prestigious Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in the Reasi district of Katra. The misfortune struck at Dalwas, part of the perilous Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Emergency services promptly evacuated all injured individuals to the hospital. Authorities assured that their conditions remain stable, ending a disruptive journey with hopes for quick recovery.

