Tourists Injured in Ramban Highway Accident
A road accident in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in injuries to at least 12 tourists from Uttar Pradesh. Their vehicle overturned on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The tourists had visited the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and were heading to Kashmir. All injured are stable, receiving hospital care.
- Country:
- India
A tragic road accident unfolded in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring at least 12 tourists hailing from Uttar Pradesh. Their vehicle overturned alongside the Jammu-Srinagar highway, officials reported on Tuesday.
The tourists were en route to Kashmir, having paid homage at the prestigious Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in the Reasi district of Katra. The misfortune struck at Dalwas, part of the perilous Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
Emergency services promptly evacuated all injured individuals to the hospital. Authorities assured that their conditions remain stable, ending a disruptive journey with hopes for quick recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramban
- accident
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- tourists
- Uttar Pradesh
- highway
- injured
- hospital
- Vaishno Devi
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes on Bareilly-Mathura Highway: Devotee's Sudden Demise
Temple Tragedy: Panic and Power Lines Result in Fatalities in Uttar Pradesh
Landslide Chaos: Traffic Halted on National Highway 75
Financial Trail Under Scrutiny: Alleged Foreign-Funded Conversions in Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath's Commitment to Public Welfare in Uttar Pradesh