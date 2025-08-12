Left Menu

DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice to IndiGo Over Simulator Training Lapses

The DGCA has issued a show cause notice to IndiGo for alleged lapses in simulator training for nearly 1,700 pilots. It emerged that the training was conducted with non-qualified simulators for operations at critical airports. IndiGo is reviewing the notice and will respond promptly.

Updated: 12-08-2025 17:39 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken regulatory action against IndiGo by issuing a show cause notice concerning alleged deficiencies in the airline's simulator training program. The notice affects approximately 1,700 pilots and focuses on the use of non-qualified simulators for training purposes.

Sources revealed that the notice followed a thorough review of records and responses from IndiGo last month. Investigations indicated that critical airfield training, classified as Category C, was executed without qualified simulators, which is mandatory for operations at challenging airports like Calicut, Leh, and Kathmandu.

An IndiGo spokesperson acknowledged the receipt of the notice, indicating that the airline is in the process of evaluating the concerns raised by the DGCA and assures prompt communication to the regulator within the prescribed timeline.

