Left Menu

India-UK Trade Pact: A New Dawn for Textile Exports

India's free trade agreement with the UK aims to significantly boost textile exports, projected to rise by 30-45% by 2030. Leveraging duty-free access, Indian exporters can tap into the UK's $27 billion textile market, doubling their market share and competing against tariffs faced in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:52 IST
India-UK Trade Pact: A New Dawn for Textile Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's signing of a comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA) with the United Kingdom is set to significantly boost the country's textile exports, a sector expert from the commerce ministry revealed. This move allows garments, home textiles, carpets, and handicrafts to benefit from immediate duty-free access to the UK market.

Industry insiders suggest that this new agreement provides a golden opportunity for Indian exporters to gain a competitive edge in the UK, which imports a staggering $27 billion worth of textiles annually. This development is particularly promising in light of high tariffs imposed by the US on Indian textiles.

The UK, being India's third-largest export destination, currently accounts for 5.80% of India's textile exports. The CETA is expected to bolster India's market share from 6% to approximately 12%, adding about $1.1-1.2 billion annually and raising exports by 30-45% by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025