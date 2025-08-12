India-UK Trade Pact: A New Dawn for Textile Exports
India's free trade agreement with the UK aims to significantly boost textile exports, projected to rise by 30-45% by 2030. Leveraging duty-free access, Indian exporters can tap into the UK's $27 billion textile market, doubling their market share and competing against tariffs faced in the US.
India's signing of a comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA) with the United Kingdom is set to significantly boost the country's textile exports, a sector expert from the commerce ministry revealed. This move allows garments, home textiles, carpets, and handicrafts to benefit from immediate duty-free access to the UK market.
Industry insiders suggest that this new agreement provides a golden opportunity for Indian exporters to gain a competitive edge in the UK, which imports a staggering $27 billion worth of textiles annually. This development is particularly promising in light of high tariffs imposed by the US on Indian textiles.
The UK, being India's third-largest export destination, currently accounts for 5.80% of India's textile exports. The CETA is expected to bolster India's market share from 6% to approximately 12%, adding about $1.1-1.2 billion annually and raising exports by 30-45% by 2030.
