Left Menu

Circle's Financial Surge: A New Era Post-IPO and Genius Act

Circle reported strong revenue and reserve income in its first quarterly results after going public, bolstered by the growing circulation of USDC stablecoin. The company's shares rose significantly as revenue from stablecoin-backed investments and subscription services increased. The Genius Act is driving institutional interest in digital assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:02 IST
Circle's Financial Surge: A New Era Post-IPO and Genius Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Circle has announced impressive financial results in its first quarter after going public, attributed to a boost in USDC stablecoin circulation and enhanced subscription services.

The company's shares have surged by 13%, significantly outperforming its initial public offering price. Stablecoins, particularly USDC, are gaining traction, spurred by the recent Genius Act that highlights their potential in digital finance.

Circle's revenue experienced a substantial 53% year-over-year growth, driven by increased interest from cash and investments backing USDC. Although the company faced a net loss primarily due to IPO-related non-cash charges, the outlook remains optimistic with a projected 40% annual growth in USDC circulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025