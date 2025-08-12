Traffic Turmoil: Madhuban Chowk Intersection Disruptions Ahead

Traffic disruptions are set to ensue at the Madhuban Chowk intersection for the next three months, with the ongoing construction of a new foot-over bridge, authorities announced on Tuesday. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is currently building the bridge, intended to link Pitampura Metro Station with the under-construction Madhuban Chowk Metro Station.

An official advisory has revealed that traffic heading from Wazirpur towards areas like Mangolpuri, Vikas Puri, or Janakpuri will face diversions via Britannia to Punjabi Bagh and subsequently towards Peeragarhi Chowk. Those traveling from Rohini to West Delhi can expect redirects via Sai Baba Chowk, with specific instructions for taking M2K Road and Outer Ring Road.

Travelers are advised to make use of public transport whenever feasible due to anticipated traffic congestion on alternate routes resulting from these diversions. The advisory has also highlighted that increased traffic on diverted routes could lead to further delays.