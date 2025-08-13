Typhoon Podul Halts Taiwan with Ferocious Winds, Disrupts Lives and Flights

Typhoon Podul made a powerful impact on Taiwan's southern region on Wednesday, unleashing winds reaching up to 191 kilometers per hour. The storm left one person missing and 33 individuals injured as it prompted the shutdown of several areas and the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

The typhoon's effects were deeply felt across Taiwan, with nine cities and counties, including major metropolises like Kaohsiung and Tainan, halting work and school activities. Taiwan's capital, Taipei, experienced blustery winds but remained relatively unaffected. Authorities evacuated over 5,500 residents amid concerns of potential damage reminiscent of a previous typhoon.

The travel sector was significantly disrupted, with all domestic and many international flights canceled, particularly those routes serviced by China Airlines and EVA Air from Kaohsiung. With Podul now headed for China's Fujian province, extreme rainfall warnings have been issued, anticipating further landslides and flooding.

