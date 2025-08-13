Emerging Market Equities Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes

On Wednesday, emerging market equities saw a substantial increase, pushing a critical stock index to its highest level in nearly four years. This rise comes amid growing optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates next month, boosting market sentiment.

The MSCI global emerging market equity gauge surged by 1.7%, reaching its highest since November 2021. Strong performances were noted in Asian stocks, particularly with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, which soared 2.6%, marking its strongest showing in over three months. Other notable gains included South Korea and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, emerging market currencies advanced as expectations of a U.S. rate cut grew following recent U.S. inflation data and jobs report. Central and eastern European markets experienced comparatively modest movements, while South African equities also reached record highs despite U.S. tariffs.

