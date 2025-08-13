Left Menu

Balu Forge Industries: A Precision Engineering Powerhouse

Balu Forge Industries Ltd. reports robust financial growth for Q1 FY26, with revenue up 33% YoY to Rs. 2,332 Mn. The company's profit after tax surged 67% YoY to Rs. 570 Mn, driven by innovative product mix and manufacturing efficiencies. It focuses on capacity expansion and global market strengthening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:16 IST
Balu Forge Industries: A Precision Engineering Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Balu Forge Industries Ltd. (BFIL), a leading entity in precision engineering, has unveiled its financial achievements for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2026, illustrating a significant growth trajectory.

The company reported an impressive 33% rise in revenue from operations year-on-year, reaching Rs. 2,332 million, bolstered by an optimized product mix and enhanced operational leverage.

Meanwhile, profit after tax has sharply increased by 67% to Rs. 570 million, showcasing BFIL's solid financial strategy amidst challenges like geopolitical risks and fluctuating tariffs.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025