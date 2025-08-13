Balu Forge Industries: A Precision Engineering Powerhouse
Balu Forge Industries Ltd. reports robust financial growth for Q1 FY26, with revenue up 33% YoY to Rs. 2,332 Mn. The company's profit after tax surged 67% YoY to Rs. 570 Mn, driven by innovative product mix and manufacturing efficiencies. It focuses on capacity expansion and global market strengthening.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Balu Forge Industries Ltd. (BFIL), a leading entity in precision engineering, has unveiled its financial achievements for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2026, illustrating a significant growth trajectory.
The company reported an impressive 33% rise in revenue from operations year-on-year, reaching Rs. 2,332 million, bolstered by an optimized product mix and enhanced operational leverage.
Meanwhile, profit after tax has sharply increased by 67% to Rs. 570 million, showcasing BFIL's solid financial strategy amidst challenges like geopolitical risks and fluctuating tariffs.
