Balu Forge Industries: A Precision Engineering Powerhouse

Balu Forge Industries Ltd. (BFIL), a leading entity in precision engineering, has unveiled its financial achievements for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2026, illustrating a significant growth trajectory.

The company reported an impressive 33% rise in revenue from operations year-on-year, reaching Rs. 2,332 million, bolstered by an optimized product mix and enhanced operational leverage.

Meanwhile, profit after tax has sharply increased by 67% to Rs. 570 million, showcasing BFIL's solid financial strategy amidst challenges like geopolitical risks and fluctuating tariffs.