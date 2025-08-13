Left Menu

Namma Metro Breaks Record with Yellow Line Launch

Bangalore's Namma Metro achieved a record single-day ridership following the launch of its Yellow Line, with over a million citizens utilizing the network. The unexpected surge highlights the Metro's growing role in alleviating Bengaluru's traffic challenges, offering relief to commuters and advocating for increased mass transit use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore's Namma Metro set a new record for single-day ridership with 10.48 lakh passengers traversing its network, following the inauguration of its Yellow Line. This milestone, achieved on August 11, underscores the Metro's expanding significance to Bengaluru's transportation framework.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) reported that it initially anticipated a turnout of 25,000 to 30,000 commuters on the Yellow Line due to its limited train sets. However, passenger numbers far exceeded expectations, demonstrating the public's growing reliance on the Metro system.

With thousands commuting on various lines, Namma Metro has become a critical transportation conduit in Bengaluru. The Yellow Line's launch plays a significant role in reducing travel time for those working in tech hubs and alleviates the city's notorious traffic congestion, as per the Chief Minister's remarks on social media.

