Left Menu

Amazon India Picks Up Pace: Quick Commerce Expands Beyond Delhi and Bengaluru

Amazon India head, Samir Kumar, announced plans to expand their quick commerce delivery service beyond Bengaluru and Delhi, following overwhelming customer feedback. While acknowledging room for competition, he emphasized a focus on providing extensive selections at various speeds, reflecting the platform's adaptability and customer orientation in a burgeoning online market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:32 IST
Amazon India Picks Up Pace: Quick Commerce Expands Beyond Delhi and Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon India's head, Samir Kumar, revealed ambitious expansion plans for the company's quick-commerce services beyond Bengaluru and Delhi, thanks to the strong customer response. Speaking with PTI, Kumar noted the e-commerce market's ample space for multiple competitors.

'We are just scratching the surface,' Kumar mentioned, emphasizing Amazon's commitment to providing diverse selections at varying speeds to meet customer demands.

The Amazon Now service, which debuted in Bengaluru and later in Delhi, has seen positive feedback, prompting plans for further geographical expansion. Kumar hinted at extending services to additional cities but remained tight-lipped about specific locations.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025