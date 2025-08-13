Amazon India Picks Up Pace: Quick Commerce Expands Beyond Delhi and Bengaluru
Amazon India head, Samir Kumar, announced plans to expand their quick commerce delivery service beyond Bengaluru and Delhi, following overwhelming customer feedback. While acknowledging room for competition, he emphasized a focus on providing extensive selections at various speeds, reflecting the platform's adaptability and customer orientation in a burgeoning online market.
Amazon India's head, Samir Kumar, revealed ambitious expansion plans for the company's quick-commerce services beyond Bengaluru and Delhi, thanks to the strong customer response. Speaking with PTI, Kumar noted the e-commerce market's ample space for multiple competitors.
'We are just scratching the surface,' Kumar mentioned, emphasizing Amazon's commitment to providing diverse selections at varying speeds to meet customer demands.
The Amazon Now service, which debuted in Bengaluru and later in Delhi, has seen positive feedback, prompting plans for further geographical expansion. Kumar hinted at extending services to additional cities but remained tight-lipped about specific locations.
