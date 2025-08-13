Amazon India Picks Up Pace: Quick Commerce Expands Beyond Delhi and Bengaluru

Amazon India's head, Samir Kumar, revealed ambitious expansion plans for the company's quick-commerce services beyond Bengaluru and Delhi, thanks to the strong customer response. Speaking with PTI, Kumar noted the e-commerce market's ample space for multiple competitors.

'We are just scratching the surface,' Kumar mentioned, emphasizing Amazon's commitment to providing diverse selections at varying speeds to meet customer demands.

The Amazon Now service, which debuted in Bengaluru and later in Delhi, has seen positive feedback, prompting plans for further geographical expansion. Kumar hinted at extending services to additional cities but remained tight-lipped about specific locations.