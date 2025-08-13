Saint-Gobain's Mega Manufacturing Expansion in Oragadam
Saint-Gobain India has commenced construction for its large-scale manufacturing expansion at Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. The project involves new float glass and insulation lines, with a Rs 3,400 crore investment. The facility will become the company's largest multi-business hub and create over 1,100 jobs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Saint-Gobain India has begun construction on a new float glass manufacturing line and an insulation line at its extensive facility in Oragadam. This follows a ground-breaking ceremony in August 2024, attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
The Oragadam site, poised to be Saint-Gobain's largest manufacturing hub, will span 122 acres. It will feature various facilities across the company's operations, significantly enhancing local manufacturing capacities.
The new infrastructure will bring over 1,100 jobs to the region and boost the company's capability to supply sustainable construction solutions in India.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Triumph in Diplomacy and Defense
Cooperatives: Driving Innovation and Inclusivity in India
India-Born Shailesh Jejurikar Appointed CEO of Procter & Gamble
Historic India-England Cricket Series: A Test of Spirit and Skill
Supreme Court Collegium Paves way for New High Court Judges Across India