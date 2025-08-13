Left Menu

Saint-Gobain's Mega Manufacturing Expansion in Oragadam

Saint-Gobain India has commenced construction for its large-scale manufacturing expansion at Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. The project involves new float glass and insulation lines, with a Rs 3,400 crore investment. The facility will become the company's largest multi-business hub and create over 1,100 jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:40 IST
Saint-Gobain's Mega Manufacturing Expansion in Oragadam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Saint-Gobain India has begun construction on a new float glass manufacturing line and an insulation line at its extensive facility in Oragadam. This follows a ground-breaking ceremony in August 2024, attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The Oragadam site, poised to be Saint-Gobain's largest manufacturing hub, will span 122 acres. It will feature various facilities across the company's operations, significantly enhancing local manufacturing capacities.

The new infrastructure will bring over 1,100 jobs to the region and boost the company's capability to supply sustainable construction solutions in India.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025