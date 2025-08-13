Saint-Gobain's Mega Manufacturing Expansion in Oragadam

Saint-Gobain India has begun construction on a new float glass manufacturing line and an insulation line at its extensive facility in Oragadam. This follows a ground-breaking ceremony in August 2024, attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The Oragadam site, poised to be Saint-Gobain's largest manufacturing hub, will span 122 acres. It will feature various facilities across the company's operations, significantly enhancing local manufacturing capacities.

The new infrastructure will bring over 1,100 jobs to the region and boost the company's capability to supply sustainable construction solutions in India.