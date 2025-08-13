Uttar Pradesh's Vision 2047: A Blueprint for Development

The Uttar Pradesh government has pledged to involve all state residents in its quest for a developed India, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar stated during an Assembly session on Wednesday.

Kicking off a special 24-hour marathon discussion, Kumar introduced a 'vision document' set to propel Uttar Pradesh as the country's second-largest economy by 2047.

Highlighting the crucial role of states, he remarked that India's growth hinges on state-driven initiatives. With the aid of Niti Aayog and experts, a definitive action plan is underway, signaling UP's commitment to becoming self-reliant and competitive by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)