Weather Chaos Disrupts Air Travel at Rajiv Gandhi Airport

Flights at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport experienced significant disruptions due to severe weather conditions. Several flights were cancelled or diverted, with an orange and red alert issued for Telangana. The Indian Meteorological Department expects heavy rainfall to persist, affecting areas including Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:07 IST
Flight operations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport faced major disruptions on Wednesday, as severe weather conditions led to the cancellation or diversion of numerous flights, according to airport sources.

Among those affected were IndiGo flights heading to and from major cities such as Kochi, Chennai, Patna, and Ahmedabad, which faced cancellations.

A total of 11 flights were reportedly diverted to alternate airports, though seven were able to return and safely land in Hyderabad by the evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a 'red alert' across various parts of Telangana with warnings that the weather might not improve until Thursday. Additionally, an 'orange alert' for 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' was declared for several districts, including Hyderabad, the Met Centre informed reporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

