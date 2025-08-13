Left Menu

Tesco and Rolls-Royce Boost Karnataka Economy with New Investments

Tesco plans a new distribution center in Karnataka, creating 15,000 jobs. Rolls-Royce is eyeing fresh investments in the state. The moves follow the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, expected to significantly boost bilateral trade. Karnataka aims to leverage its tech capabilities and industry-friendly policies to attract further UK investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:40 IST
Tesco and Rolls-Royce Boost Karnataka Economy with New Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UK-based retail giant Tesco is set to establish a new distribution center in Karnataka, aiming to create 15,000 jobs, according to Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil. The minister emphasized the positive impact of upcoming investments as part of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

In addition to Tesco's plans, UK engineering major Rolls-Royce is considering fresh investments in the state. The Karnataka government is preparing to expedite all necessary processes to welcome these new ventures, reinforcing the state's commitment to enhancing industrial growth.

Minister Patil announced these developments during an event at the British Deputy High Commission, celebrating the signing of the India-UK FTA. This agreement is projected to increase bilateral trade by about Euro 25 billion annually, potentially doubling trade volumes by 2030. With this trade boost, both nations anticipate more affordable products and greater market access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025