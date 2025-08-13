Strengthening Bonds: India-Singapore Collaboration Garners Momentum
India and Singapore are set to finalize 10 agreements to enhance ties in advanced technology, connectivity, skilling, and digitalisation. Their cooperation extends to energy and data connectivity through a proposed undersea cable. Singapore remains India's leading partner in trade and investments within ASEAN.
In anticipation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's upcoming visit to New Delhi, India and Singapore are poised to solidify 10 key agreements aimed at boosting cooperation in advanced technology, connectivity, skilling, and digitalisation. This collaborative effort underscores the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.
During the third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), delegates discussed plans for an ambitious undersea cable to facilitate solar energy and data connectivity between India and Singapore. This initiative was deliberated alongside discussions on enhancing various sectors, including advanced manufacturing and digitalisation.
The ISMR underscored the mutual commitment to strengthen ties, with high-level engagements planned to reinforce these partnerships. Singapore continues to be India's largest trading partner within ASEAN and a major source of foreign investment, highlighting the enduring economic bond between the two nations.
