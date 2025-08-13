India's Steel Consumption Milestone: 100 kg Per Capita
India has reached a milestone in steel consumption, achieving 100 kg per capita. This growth in steel consumption reflects the country's outperforming global trends and aligns with the National Steel Policy 2017, which targets further increases in consumption and production by 2030-31.
- Country:
- India
Domestic per capita steel consumption in India has reached an impressive 100 kg, according to Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik. The announcement was made Wednesday, highlighting the country's growing steel industry.
The statement from the Ministry of Steel pointed to India's strong 12 percent growth in steel production, defying a global decline. This growth was emphasized by Poundrik during a workshop conducted by the Ministry of Steel in the national capital.
This achievement aligns with India's National Steel Policy 2017, which aims for finished steel per capita consumption of 160 kg and a crude steel capacity of 300 million tonnes by 2030-31. The policy launched when per capita consumption was just 60 kg.
ALSO READ
Digital Mauritania 2030: World Bank’s Blueprint for Inclusive and Resilient Growth
Barbados Expands MSME Financing with $50M IDB Loan to Spur Innovation and Growth
Meghalaya's Infrastructure Boom: A Road to Growth
SBI General Insurance Grows 2.4 Times Faster than the Industry with 21.5 Percentage Growth in Q1 FY 26
SBI General Insurance Surges with 21.5% Growth in Q1 FY26