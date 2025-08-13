India's Steel Consumption Milestone: 100 kg Per Capita

Domestic per capita steel consumption in India has reached an impressive 100 kg, according to Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik. The announcement was made Wednesday, highlighting the country's growing steel industry.

The statement from the Ministry of Steel pointed to India's strong 12 percent growth in steel production, defying a global decline. This growth was emphasized by Poundrik during a workshop conducted by the Ministry of Steel in the national capital.

This achievement aligns with India's National Steel Policy 2017, which aims for finished steel per capita consumption of 160 kg and a crude steel capacity of 300 million tonnes by 2030-31. The policy launched when per capita consumption was just 60 kg.