Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Market Optimism on Federal Reserve Easing

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hovered near record highs on Wednesday, though technology stocks showed weakness after previous gains fueled by Federal Reserve easing hopes. Investors are seeking insights into trade uncertainties' effects on the economy as U.S. tariff impacts remain unclear.

At 2:23 p.m. EDT, the Dow increased to 44,850.44. The blue-chip index approached an all-time high, and the Russell 2000 hit a six-month peak. Traders anticipate a 25 basis-point interest rate cut, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggesting the possibility of a half-point cut due to weak employment figures.

The tech-led rally elevated S&P 500 valuations above averages. Health stocks, suffering earlier, led sector gains. Geopolitically, eyes are on Trump's meeting with Putin concerning the Ukraine war, adding another layer to market complexities.

