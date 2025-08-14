DMS Expands Its Dairy Horizons with Cow Milk Product Launch

The Union government has unveiled a new range of cow milk products under the Delhi Milk Scheme (DMS), broadening its dairy portfolio across Delhi and the National Capital Region. This expansion is set to bolster consumer access through DMS booths and affiliated outlets.

At a ceremony on Wednesday, DMS made a formal announcement regarding these product introductions, as well as the issuance of 22 new booth allotment letters aimed at creating employment and fortifying the rural-urban dairy link. This initiative builds on DMS's legacy as a key player in Delhi's dairy supply chain since its inception in 1959.

Officials, including DAHD Secretary Alka Upadhyaya, have lauded the introduction, highlighting it as a stride toward modernizing and expanding the DMS's market influence while ensuring inclusive growth for all stakeholders in the dairy industry.