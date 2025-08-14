Left Menu

Amansa Investments Backs Rubicon Research with Rs 250 Crore Pre-IPO Boost

Amansa Investments Ltd has infused Rs 250 crore into Rubicon Research Ltd, a prominent pharma formulation company, through a pre-IPO funding round. This investment alters General Atlantic's equity holding from 57.57% to 54.01%. Aiming at strategic growth and debt repayment, Rubicon adjusts its IPO plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:14 IST
Amansa Investments Ltd has invested Rs 250 crore in pharmaceutical formulation company Rubicon Research Ltd in a pre-initial public offering (IPO) funding round.

In the transaction, 51.60 lakh equity shares were transferred from General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte Ltd, a major promoter of Rubicon Research, to Amansa Investments at a price of Rs 484.47 per share, totaling Rs 250 crore, the company announced publicly.

As Rubicon proceeds with its IPO, which includes new equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale of shares valued at Rs 585 crore, the company plans to utilize the raised capital to retire debt, facilitate growth through acquisitions, and support strategic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

