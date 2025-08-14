Left Menu

East Coast Railway Achieves Record Freight Loading Milestone

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) achieved a record 100 million tonnes of freight loading in 134 days during the financial year 2025–26. Spurred by increased coal, iron ore, and cement shipments, this marks a significant improvement over last year's performance, reflecting ECoR's operational excellence and strategic planning.

Updated: 14-08-2025 12:55 IST
East Coast Railway Achieves Record Freight Loading Milestone
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has reached a new milestone by recording 100 million tonnes of freight loading in just 134 days this financial year, surpassing previous records. Its performance improved significantly, achieving this target 14 days ahead of last year's mark, a testament to ECoR's operational excellence.

Coal, iron ore, and cement have been pivotal in driving this notable success in freight loading. The railway logged 57.734 million tonnes of coal, marking a 4.6% rise, 25.984 million tonnes of iron ore, up by 19.4%, and 0.409 million tonnes of cement, a 32.8% increase compared to the previous year.

The exceptional results stem from ECoR's strategic planning and efficient freight operations. Effective coordination with customers, coupled with optimal use of infrastructure and resources, has propelled the railway's focus on high-demand sectors like coal, iron ore, and fertilisers, driving this remarkable achievement.

