East Coast Railway Achieves Record Freight Loading Milestone

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has reached a new milestone by recording 100 million tonnes of freight loading in just 134 days this financial year, surpassing previous records. Its performance improved significantly, achieving this target 14 days ahead of last year's mark, a testament to ECoR's operational excellence.

Coal, iron ore, and cement have been pivotal in driving this notable success in freight loading. The railway logged 57.734 million tonnes of coal, marking a 4.6% rise, 25.984 million tonnes of iron ore, up by 19.4%, and 0.409 million tonnes of cement, a 32.8% increase compared to the previous year.

The exceptional results stem from ECoR's strategic planning and efficient freight operations. Effective coordination with customers, coupled with optimal use of infrastructure and resources, has propelled the railway's focus on high-demand sectors like coal, iron ore, and fertilisers, driving this remarkable achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)