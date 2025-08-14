Wholesale Prices Dive: A Temporary Low in Inflation
Wholesale price inflation has dropped to a two-year low of -0.58% in July due to deflation in food and fuel. Experts forecast a return to positive inflation in August as base effects diminish. In July, deflation in food articles reached 6.29%, while deflation in fuel was 2.43%.
- Country:
- India
Wholesale price inflation in July plummeted to a two-year low of -0.58%, driven by deflation in key areas like food and fuel, according to government data released on Thursday. This marks the second month of negative inflation numbers.
Experts anticipate the wholesale price index (WPI) will bounce back to positive figures by August, influenced by the fading of base effects and seasonal price hikes. Notably, deflation in food articles widened to 6.29% in July from 3.75% in June, with vegetables taking a significant hit, registering a 28.96% deflation.
The Reserve Bank of India has maintained policy rates, citing a significant drop in retail inflation, yet uncertainties such as US sanctions on Russian oil and monsoon impacts on agriculture could influence future trends.
