Left Menu

Mangal Electrical's IPO: A Bright Future for Transformer Components

Mangal Electrical Industries is set to launch its Rs 400 crore IPO, offering shares priced between Rs 533 and Rs 561. The company, known for its transformer components, will use the proceeds to pay debts, expand its facility in Rajasthan, and support working capital needs. The IPO will be open from August 20 to 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:44 IST
Mangal Electrical's IPO: A Bright Future for Transformer Components
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mangal Electrical Industries has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO), setting a price range between Rs 533 to Rs 561 per share. The offering, valued at Rs 400 crore, will be available for public subscription from August 20 to 22.

Known for its high-quality transformer components, the company plans to use the IPO proceeds to pay off debts, expand its Rajasthan facility, and bolster working capital for general corporate purposes. This strategic move positions the company for further growth and development.

Mangal Electrical Industries serves both government discoms and private sector companies, exporting products to countries such as the USA and Italy. Systematix Corporate Services and Bigshare Services are managing the IPO process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025