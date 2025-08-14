Left Menu

Times Prime Unleashes 'Azaadi Unboxed' In A Nostalgic Independence Day Celebration

Times Prime launches 'Azaadi Unboxed', a 10-day Independence Day event celebrating freedom through storytelling. Exclusive experiences, including a limited-edition comic in partnership with Amar Chitra Katha, enhance member value. Daily offers from premium brands further engage Times Prime's growing user base, celebrating India's heritage and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:18 IST
Times Prime Unleashes 'Azaadi Unboxed' In A Nostalgic Independence Day Celebration
Times Prime Launches 'Azaadi Unboxed' - 10-Day Independence Day Celebration in Association with Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India - Times Prime, a premier lifestyle membership platform in India, is celebrating Independence Day with its innovative campaign called 'Azaadi Unboxed'. This 10-day event, running from August 8-17, 2025, aims to honor India's freedom by emphasizing the power of storytelling and community connection.

As part of the campaign, Times Prime members are treated to a limited-edition comic book, 'Azaadi Ki Kahaniyaan', created with Amar Chitra Katha. Featuring tales of unsung heroes from India's freedom struggle and a special Tinkle story, this initiative bridges nostalgic childhood stories with modern membership perks.

In collaboration with brands like Starbucks and Paytm Flights, Times Prime delivers unique daily experiences to its members. The initiative, which highlights Times Prime's commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences, also marks one of the largest comic distribution drives through Zepto deliveries across India on August 14-15.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025