Times Prime Unleashes 'Azaadi Unboxed' In A Nostalgic Independence Day Celebration

Mumbai, India - Times Prime, a premier lifestyle membership platform in India, is celebrating Independence Day with its innovative campaign called 'Azaadi Unboxed'. This 10-day event, running from August 8-17, 2025, aims to honor India's freedom by emphasizing the power of storytelling and community connection.

As part of the campaign, Times Prime members are treated to a limited-edition comic book, 'Azaadi Ki Kahaniyaan', created with Amar Chitra Katha. Featuring tales of unsung heroes from India's freedom struggle and a special Tinkle story, this initiative bridges nostalgic childhood stories with modern membership perks.

In collaboration with brands like Starbucks and Paytm Flights, Times Prime delivers unique daily experiences to its members. The initiative, which highlights Times Prime's commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences, also marks one of the largest comic distribution drives through Zepto deliveries across India on August 14-15.