Supreme Power Equipment Expands Global Footprint with ₹32 Cr in New Orders

Supreme Power Equipment Limited, a leader in power and distribution transformers, has announced a remarkable achievement with the acquisition of five new orders worth ₹32.23 Crore. These orders, spanning both domestic and international markets, highlight the company's expansive growth and diverse customer base.

The largest order, valued at ₹15.25 Cr, comes from Kerala's State Electric Utility, while a significant partnership with a renewable power project company sees SPEL supplying multiple transformers for solar applications. Further bolstering its domestic presence, a contract with the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation adds to the company's solid footing in India.

Marking a strategic entry into North America, SPEL received a noteworthy order from Mexico. Additionally, the company's debut engagement with a steel sector client in Kerala signals a promising diversification. Holding a total order book of ₹198.12 Cr, SPEL stands poised for continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)