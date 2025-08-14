Left Menu

Supreme Power Equipment Expands Global Footprint with ₹32 Cr in New Orders

Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL) has secured orders worth ₹32.23 crore, enhancing its international reach. The orders span across domestic and global markets, including five notable projects with clients in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Mexico. SPEL's order book now stands at an impressive ₹198.12 Cr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:19 IST
Supreme Power Equipment Expands Global Footprint with ₹32 Cr in New Orders
SPEL Bags Rs 32.23 Cr Worth of Orders, Marking Multiple Market Entries. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Power Equipment Limited, a leader in power and distribution transformers, has announced a remarkable achievement with the acquisition of five new orders worth ₹32.23 Crore. These orders, spanning both domestic and international markets, highlight the company's expansive growth and diverse customer base.

The largest order, valued at ₹15.25 Cr, comes from Kerala's State Electric Utility, while a significant partnership with a renewable power project company sees SPEL supplying multiple transformers for solar applications. Further bolstering its domestic presence, a contract with the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation adds to the company's solid footing in India.

Marking a strategic entry into North America, SPEL received a noteworthy order from Mexico. Additionally, the company's debut engagement with a steel sector client in Kerala signals a promising diversification. Holding a total order book of ₹198.12 Cr, SPEL stands poised for continued success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025