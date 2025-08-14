Supreme Power Equipment Expands Global Footprint with ₹32 Cr in New Orders
Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL) has secured orders worth ₹32.23 crore, enhancing its international reach. The orders span across domestic and global markets, including five notable projects with clients in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Mexico. SPEL's order book now stands at an impressive ₹198.12 Cr.
- Country:
- India
Supreme Power Equipment Limited, a leader in power and distribution transformers, has announced a remarkable achievement with the acquisition of five new orders worth ₹32.23 Crore. These orders, spanning both domestic and international markets, highlight the company's expansive growth and diverse customer base.
The largest order, valued at ₹15.25 Cr, comes from Kerala's State Electric Utility, while a significant partnership with a renewable power project company sees SPEL supplying multiple transformers for solar applications. Further bolstering its domestic presence, a contract with the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation adds to the company's solid footing in India.
Marking a strategic entry into North America, SPEL received a noteworthy order from Mexico. Additionally, the company's debut engagement with a steel sector client in Kerala signals a promising diversification. Holding a total order book of ₹198.12 Cr, SPEL stands poised for continued success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Kerala Nuns' Arrest in Chhattisgarh
Kerala Congress Protests Arrest of Nuns in Chhattisgarh
Supreme Court Critiques Handling of 2000-Person Cash-for-Jobs Scam in Tamil Nadu
Pioneering R&D Summit Aims to Revolutionize Research Commercialization in Kerala
Tragedy Strikes: Migrant Workers Die in Kerala Plant Accident