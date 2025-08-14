Left Menu

High-Stakes Trade Talks: US and India Navigate Tariff Tensions

A US delegation is scheduled to visit India for a sixth round of trade negotiations, while high tariffs on Indian goods are in place. The talks aim to address market access issues, with goals to increase bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:00 IST
High-Stakes Trade Talks: US and India Navigate Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A US delegation's status for the next round of bilateral trade talks with India will become clear by August 25, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. Both countries are actively engaged in ongoing discussions, despite high US tariffs on Indian goods.

Five rounds of talks have concluded, with the sixth set for August 25. Notably, US President Donald Trump has halted trade dialogue until tariff disputes are resolved. The US is seeking broader market access in sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy, a significant sticking point for India.

Concerns arise over the 50% US tariff impacting sectors like shrimp, chemicals, and textiles. The trade imbalance reached $131.8 billion in 2024-25, with efforts underway to diversify export markets amid challenging conditions for exporters.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025