High-Stakes Trade Talks: US and India Navigate Tariff Tensions

A US delegation's status for the next round of bilateral trade talks with India will become clear by August 25, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. Both countries are actively engaged in ongoing discussions, despite high US tariffs on Indian goods.

Five rounds of talks have concluded, with the sixth set for August 25. Notably, US President Donald Trump has halted trade dialogue until tariff disputes are resolved. The US is seeking broader market access in sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy, a significant sticking point for India.

Concerns arise over the 50% US tariff impacting sectors like shrimp, chemicals, and textiles. The trade imbalance reached $131.8 billion in 2024-25, with efforts underway to diversify export markets amid challenging conditions for exporters.