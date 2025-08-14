Wall Street Faces Uncertainty Amid Inflation Reports

Wall Street encountered uncertainty on Thursday as the Producer Price Index (PPI) increased more than anticipated, reaching 3.3% on an annual basis, compared to the expected 2.5%. This unexpected rise has dampened hopes for interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

Traders have adjusted their projections, now anticipating a 58 basis point reduction rather than 63 for the remaining year. The Labor Department's report has mixed implications for the economy, with concerns about inflation and its impact on interest-rate decisions.

Analysts are watching economic trends closely, particularly after remarks from key Federal Reserve figures, as investors navigate unpredictable market conditions compounded by earnings reports and broader economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)