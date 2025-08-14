Left Menu

Dollar Rebounds Amid Inflation Concerns

The U.S. dollar rebounded, ending a two-day decline, as July producer prices rose higher than anticipated, suggesting potential inflation increases. Despite hopes for Fed rate cuts, rising tariffs and inflation may alter expectations. Meanwhile, Bitcoin reached a new peak before dropping slightly, influenced by increased institutional investment and regulatory changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:54 IST
Dollar Rebounds Amid Inflation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar showed signs of recovery on Thursday, ending a two-day slump as July producer prices exceeded expectations. This gain amidst service and goods cost surges signals potentially rising inflation in upcoming months.

This inflationary trend could complicate expectations for an aggressive series of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. While traders anticipate a rate cut next month, higher-than-expected inflation and tariffs might inhibit further monetary easing.

Bitcoin made headlines as it peaked at $124,480.82 before retracting. Recent regulatory changes have bolstered institutional investments in cryptocurrencies. Corporate giants like MicroStrategy and Block Inc. continue their crypto acquisition spree, signaling robust market interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025