Reviving Skies: China and India's Airspace Reconnect

China and India are negotiating the resumption of direct flights after a five-year gap, aiming to enhance cooperation and travel. The move could be officially announced during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, with talks between Indian and Chinese aviation leaders progressing positively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:13 IST
  • China

Efforts to resume direct flights between China and India are underway as both nations negotiate the revival of air connections halted since the COVID-19 pandemic. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed ongoing communication, hinting at a possible announcement during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Indian Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, held discussions with China Eastern Airlines executives, reflecting the industry's optimism about reigniting growth in civil aviation and hospitality sectors. Previously, airlines from both countries offered multiple daily flights to major Indian cities before the pandemic disrupted travel.

The return of direct flights would facilitate cross-border travel and enhance bilateral cooperation, supporting the large combined population of 2.8 billion. As China and India work on normalizing ties after the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh, both sides are committed to prioritizing cooperation and mutual understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

