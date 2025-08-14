Left Menu

MTNL Struggles with Bond Payment, Relies on Sovereign Guarantee

State-run telecom company MTNL has failed to repay a significant bond payment due on August 24. Despite a tri-partite agreement ensuring funding ten days before the due date, MTNL could not secure the necessary funds. The bonds are sovereign guaranteed, assuring government intervention in event of default.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:20 IST
MTNL Struggles with Bond Payment, Relies on Sovereign Guarantee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, state-run telecom giant MTNL announced its failure to meet a crucial bond payment due on August 24. The company refrained from disclosing the exact amount owed.

According to MTNL's regulatory filing, the fourth semi-annual interest of 7.61% on MTNL Bond Series VIIIB was scheduled for August 24. Under the structured payment mechanism, a tri-partite agreement involving MTNL, the Department of Telecommunications, and Beacon Trusteeship Ltd mandated that MTNL deposit the necessary amount into an escrow account held by Bank of India, ten days in advance.

The debt-ridden organization attributed the missed payment to insufficient funding. However, all bonds issued by MTNL carry a sovereign guarantee. Should MTNL default on principal or interest payments, the responsible debenture trustee will activate the sovereign guarantee, obligating the Indian government to cover the shortfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025