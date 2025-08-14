Affluent Shoppers Defy Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
Affluent U.S. shoppers continue to spend on premium brands like Birkenstock and Bugaboo despite trade tariffs and price hikes. Higher-income consumers are maintaining their spending habits, even as middle- and lower-income brackets remain cautious. However, brands are keeping a close eye on consumers' reactions to evolving pricing environments.
Despite pressure from trade tariffs and economic uncertainty, affluent consumers across the U.S. are still willing to pay premium prices for luxury goods, ranging from Birkenstock sandals to Bugaboo strollers. Industry leaders report strong demand, indicating that wealthier shoppers are undeterred by the recent price hikes.
Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert stated that there was minimal pushback against July's price increases, and similarly, Bugaboo's Chief Commercial Officer Jeanelle Teves noted open acceptance of higher prices from U.S. retailers. These trends are substantiated by spending data from the Bank of America, which shows increased spending by higher-income groups.
However, companies remain cautiously optimistic, keeping an eye on consumer sentiment and price sensitivity. Procter & Gamble notes early signs of spending cutbacks among wealthy shoppers, and Coach, Ralph Lauren, and Bugaboo maintain their financial outlooks while navigating this complex economic landscape.
