Left Menu

Inflation Concerns Shake Wall Street's Recovery

Wall Street indexes declined as unexpected rises in producer prices affected investor expectations of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Trader outlook shifted, expecting fewer rate cuts, while broader inflation fears emerged. Economic data showed mixed signals, with labor market strength tempered by tariff concerns and geopolitical developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 00:02 IST
Inflation Concerns Shake Wall Street's Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a pullback on Thursday as a surprising increase in producer prices challenged investor hopes for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. The Labor Department indicated that July's producer prices saw their largest bump in three years, pointing towards a potential rise in inflation.

Investors adjusted their Federal Reserve cut expectations, moving from over 63 basis points to 56.7 by the year's end, while still predicting a 25 basis point cut in September. Analyst Thierry Wizman emphasized a cautious approach, highlighting upcoming data as crucial for future market directions.

Amidst these economic developments, mixed market signals continued with declines in key indexes and sectors, particularly materials. Geopolitical focus shifts to an upcoming meeting between President Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin, adding further complexity to investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025