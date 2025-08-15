Left Menu

Transforming Railway Safety: Southern Railway's Major Surveillance Upgrade

Southern Railway has contracted Rail Vikas Nigam Limited to install a Rs 90.64 crore video surveillance system at 484 stations. This project aims to enhance passenger safety through IP-based CCTV cameras and advanced monitoring systems, improving security and crowd management across the railway network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 01:01 IST
Transforming Railway Safety: Southern Railway's Major Surveillance Upgrade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster passenger safety, Southern Railway has awarded a contract worth Rs 90.64 crore to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for the installation of a state-of-the-art video surveillance system at 484 stations.

The comprehensive surveillance network, involving IP-based CCTV cameras, advanced monitoring, and video recording facilities, is aimed at increasing security especially for vulnerable groups such as women, children, and senior citizens. The initiative will cover 441 D & E category stations, with additional enhancements at 43 A, B & C category stations.

Pradeep Gaur, Chairman and Managing Director of RVNL, noted that this project will reshape the safety landscape of Southern Railway stations by monitoring passenger flow, identifying congestion areas, and facilitating timely assistance during emergencies. The undertaking, set for completion in 18 months, signifies RVNL's commitment to advanced rail infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025