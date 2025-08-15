Transforming Railway Safety: Southern Railway's Major Surveillance Upgrade
Southern Railway has contracted Rail Vikas Nigam Limited to install a Rs 90.64 crore video surveillance system at 484 stations. This project aims to enhance passenger safety through IP-based CCTV cameras and advanced monitoring systems, improving security and crowd management across the railway network.
In a move to bolster passenger safety, Southern Railway has awarded a contract worth Rs 90.64 crore to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for the installation of a state-of-the-art video surveillance system at 484 stations.
The comprehensive surveillance network, involving IP-based CCTV cameras, advanced monitoring, and video recording facilities, is aimed at increasing security especially for vulnerable groups such as women, children, and senior citizens. The initiative will cover 441 D & E category stations, with additional enhancements at 43 A, B & C category stations.
Pradeep Gaur, Chairman and Managing Director of RVNL, noted that this project will reshape the safety landscape of Southern Railway stations by monitoring passenger flow, identifying congestion areas, and facilitating timely assistance during emergencies. The undertaking, set for completion in 18 months, signifies RVNL's commitment to advanced rail infrastructure.
